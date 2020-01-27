iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $694,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $69.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.