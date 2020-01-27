iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 300.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.