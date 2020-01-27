iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 17,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

EFA stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.05. 31,973,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,704,252. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

