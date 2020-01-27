iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 125,328,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,121,898. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.72 and a 12-month high of $46.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

