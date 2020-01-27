iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $43.04. The company had a trading volume of 62,550,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,983,648. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.72 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

