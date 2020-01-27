iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Trading Down 2.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) shares fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $50.04, 12,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 8,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

