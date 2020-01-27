iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Stock Position Trimmed by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS:EZU traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,301,469 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.