iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39,900.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 433,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,486. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $145.69 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

