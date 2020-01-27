iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 67.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562,579 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $38,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $50.35. 424,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

