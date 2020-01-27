iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Bought by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.96. 1,085,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

