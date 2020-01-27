iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,903,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

IJS stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. 222,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.94 and its 200 day moving average is $152.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $137.67 and a 12-month high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.