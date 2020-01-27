iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stake Boosted by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,847 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.44. 710,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36.

