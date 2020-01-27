Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) is Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 546,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,123 shares during the quarter. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) accounts for 2.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) were worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,948,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 180,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 381,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,890 shares during the period. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. 59.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $529.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

