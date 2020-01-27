Jag Capital Management LLC Has $3.84 Million Position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 116.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $441,083.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,279.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.17, for a total transaction of $5,609,153.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,635 shares in the company, valued at $203,357,437.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,981 shares of company stock worth $9,388,070. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.66. 169,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

