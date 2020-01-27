Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,083 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,000. ANSYS accounts for 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,268.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 302,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after acquiring an additional 280,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $34,820,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ANSYS by 74.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 59,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $12,222,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

In other news, VP Shane Emswiler sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.28, for a total value of $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $6.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $270.70. 299,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,449. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.06 and its 200 day moving average is $229.31. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.27 and a 1 year high of $280.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 16.65%. ANSYS’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

