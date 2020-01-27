Jag Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 95,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503 over the last 90 days. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.56. 711,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

