Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,412 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 263,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in WP Carey by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 246,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on WP Carey in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.27. 297,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,901. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $318.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.44 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 5.31%. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.99%.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,679. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

