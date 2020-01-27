Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 279,845 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 279,845 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $138,005,000 after acquiring an additional 31,404 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 16.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 15.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,915,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twitter by 38.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,364,636 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,537,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.39. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. UBS Group cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $307,424.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,411 shares of company stock worth $2,202,468. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

