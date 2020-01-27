Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 412 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Cummins by 34.2% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $162.00 price objective on Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

Cummins stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,416. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.88 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.