Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 408,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $224,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,148,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $178,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.37 and a 200-day moving average of $548.32. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $389.01 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.71.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.