John Mcdonough Sells 57,417 Shares of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO) Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of T2 Biosystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TTOO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,317. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. T2 Biosystems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 851.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 20.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the second quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

TTOO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.14.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.