John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires Shares of 2,215 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,366,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. 3D Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 975,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 42,542 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 687,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87,306 shares during the period.

GSIE stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,400. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

