John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys Shares of 875 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 90.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 632,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

