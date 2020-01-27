John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New $6.62 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 4.2% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.67. The stock had a trading volume of 325,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,106. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $60.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

