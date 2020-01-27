John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $65.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,306. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

