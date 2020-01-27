John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.48. 187,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,210,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.62. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $72.82 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

