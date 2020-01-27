John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Takes $262,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.55. 44,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,994. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.18 and a 1-year high of $193.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

