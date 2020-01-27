John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,255,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,886,000 after buying an additional 103,776 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 955,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 882,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.44. 121,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,250. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.42 and its 200 day moving average is $196.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.