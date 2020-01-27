Joule Price Reaches $0.0377 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Joule has a market cap of $38.09 million and $30,500.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000435 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Joule has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.22 or 0.03267123 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00202730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030254 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125929 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

