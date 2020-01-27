Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.10

Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.12, with a volume of 800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.