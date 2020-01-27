JOYN Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 62.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $504.08. 1,911,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.77. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $287.30 and a twelve month high of $517.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total transaction of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock worth $1,642,927. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Charter Communications to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $488.00 to $528.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.09.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

