JOYN Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

JOYN Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $90,783,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $74,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $45,295,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Group stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,724,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

