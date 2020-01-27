JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $366,000 Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

JOYN Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

MCD traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.34. 3,385,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,548,535. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a market cap of $159.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

