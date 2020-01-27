JOYN Advisors Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

JOYN Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225,368 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,860,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

