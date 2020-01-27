JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €103.00 ($119.77) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.81 ($112.57).

SAN stock opened at €87.43 ($101.66) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.16. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

