JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 91 Price Target

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 91 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVN. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 95.42.

Novartis has a 52-week low of CHF 72.45 and a 52-week high of CHF 88.30.

