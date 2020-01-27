Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JNPR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Juniper Networks to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,541,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

