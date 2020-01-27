JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JSTTY stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

