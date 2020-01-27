K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $284.06. The company had a trading volume of 386,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $302.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

