K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 140 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

GLD traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $149.02. 535,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,291,731. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $148.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

