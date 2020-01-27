K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases 3,400 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.62.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 16,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $3,033,454.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.99. 242,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,367. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a one year low of $125.67 and a one year high of $220.42. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

