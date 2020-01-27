K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 5,030 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $616,147,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 110.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines in the second quarter worth about $11,014,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 6.6% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 63.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $54.87. 159,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,240. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

