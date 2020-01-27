K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $2.26 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $7.38 on Monday, reaching $178.30. The company had a trading volume of 201,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.56 and a 200-day moving average of $171.27. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $149.09 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.