K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises about 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.95. 714,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,132,250. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

