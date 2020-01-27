Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 32,971 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE cut its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,971 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 9.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $74,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.16 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.