Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Katanga Mining Ltd (TSE:KAT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 50439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Get Katanga Mining alerts:

Katanga Mining (TSE:KAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$459.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Katanga Mining Ltd will post 0.146087 EPS for the current year.

Katanga Mining Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the copper and cobalt mining, and related activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is involved in the exploration, mining, refurbishment, rehabilitation, development, and operation of the Kamoto/Mashamba East mining complex; the Kamoto Oliveira Virgule copper and cobalt mine; T17 open pit and underground mines; various oxide open pit resources; the Kamoto concentrator; and the Luilu metallurgical plant.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.