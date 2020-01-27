Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Kellogg reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at about $54,543,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after buying an additional 725,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kellogg by 31.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after buying an additional 472,686 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $26,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE K traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $69.03. 15,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

