Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,963,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,212,000 after purchasing an additional 725,882 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,049,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,978,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 733.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,543,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on K. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.09. 42,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $6,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.