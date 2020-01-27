KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,021. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $27.61.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KEMET by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KEMET
KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.
