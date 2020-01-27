KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 9,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of KEM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,021. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. KEMET has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 11.56%. KEMET’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of KEMET by 125.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KEMET by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KEMET in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

