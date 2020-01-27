Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $275.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 275 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.56), with a volume of 99591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.22).

KMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.86. The stock has a market cap of $296.47 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

